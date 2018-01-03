Multiple-vehicle crash impacting both directions of travel on I- - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Multiple-vehicle crash impacting both directions of travel on I-95 just north of Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, GA (WTOC) -

A multiple-vehicle crash is reportedly impacting both directions of travel on I-95 just north of Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Road conditions could very likely be the cause. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

