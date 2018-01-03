LIST: Roads, bridges closed due to weather

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Roadways and bridges to Tybee Island are now open.

Several wreck and reports of black ice on the roads is impacting travel Wednesday morning.

Here is a list of wrecks and road/bridge closures being reported right now:

Due to severe winter weather conditions at SAV the airport is now closed. We will continue to monitor conditions and share any updates as they become available. Passengers should continue to contact their airline for flight updates and reservations changes. — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) January 3, 2018

Major bridge shut downs in the coastal region due to dangerous ice conditions. pic.twitter.com/ajeeL6E35W — GDOT Southeast (@GeorgiaDOTSE) January 3, 2018

Take a look at all of these road and bridge closures. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/DMPPJkv4IP — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 3, 2018

The Turner Creek Bridge and the Sam Vernadoe Drawbridge at Causton Bluff are closed due to ice. Stay tune for up to date information from CEMA — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 3, 2018

Truman Pkwy reportedly closed near Whitefield Ave due to ice on the roads! https://t.co/2GXxUPg2ek — WTOC 11 (@WTOC11) January 3, 2018

The Thunderbolt Bridge is now open! #drivesafely — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 3, 2018

#SCMPDtraffic The Truman Parkway is CLOSED to all traffic due to icy conditions! Turner Creek Bridge and Sam Vernadoe Drawbridge are also closed! We are seeing multiple crashes due to ice this morning. Please avoid traveling unless necessary! Expect continued closures today. pic.twitter.com/Uw0uulHSkU — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 3, 2018

#SCMPDtraffic #closure Diamond Causeway is now closed due to ice. — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 3, 2018

Winter weather update: Ice forming on Fripp Island and Hilton Head Island bridges. Sol Blatt Bridge closed. https://t.co/D1Djmym0FC — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) January 3, 2018

Bridge Closures: Sol Blatt, McTeer, Bell and Chowan bridges are now closed. Please avoid driving if at all possible. https://t.co/9kh4n50vCi — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) January 3, 2018

Due to icy conditions - Cross Island Bridge has been closed in both directions. Please avoid driving conditions are expected to deteriorate. — Hilton Head Island (@HHIEmergency) January 3, 2018

Red Cross Emergency Shelters Open: H.E. McCracken MIddle School in Bluffton and Beaufort Elementary School. https://t.co/Zur9bgR2mI — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) January 3, 2018

Roads and bridges are ICED OVER, driving conditions are extremely dangerous. Conditions have caused multiple wrecks and depleting county emergency response resources. Please stay indoors! If you have questions, please contact us at (912) 858-4636 — Bryan County EMA (@BryanCountyEMA) January 3, 2018

Road/Bridge Closure Update: Bluffton Parkway Flyover has been closed. https://t.co/1P5VAAdySl — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) January 3, 2018

Fort Stewart police officials have reported icy roads on the bridges on highways 144 and 119. Motorists are advised to stay off the highways and seek alternate routes if they absolutely must drive.

