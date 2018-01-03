SAV/HH Int'l Airport likely to remain shut down until sometime Thursday

While some had the option to stay home Wednesday, others got stuck at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The airport shut down Wednesday morning due to the wintry weather. They'll continue to be shut down until around noon Thursday or until we receive further updates.

Some passengers are stranded and have to find other options. We've learned that about 78 flights have been canceled. Savannah doesn't normally see weather like this, so this is a sight to see for some passengers who are stuck there.

Airport officials say they'll continue to monitor conditions and of course share updates. Most delayed passengers, even though their flight is canceled, say they are still enjoying the show.

"It makes me feel like it is winter time and it's good. I'm enjoying it. I know a lot of people are not, but I am," said Lucille Newsham. "This is my fourth different time to fly out tomorrow because they've now closed the airport. I'm just so happy that God let me live long enough to see snow in Savannah."

"I'm gonna have to book for next week and go next week because there is no reason for me to try to get to Atlanta to get to Boston because there probably aren't going to be any flights," said Daphne Howard.

Howard says she needed to fly to Boston for her cancer treatments, but that didn't go as planned.

The airport advises passengers to contact their airlines for more information about rescheduling flights.

flySAV will be ready to return to normal operations when runway conditions permit. Several flights for Thursday, January 4, have been cancelled. Please continue to check flight status w/your airline for the most up-to-date information. — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) January 3, 2018

Flight statuses can be checked here.

