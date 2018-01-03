Power outages a threat in winter weather aftermath

Heavy snow could cause power outages in our area. (Source: WTOC)

Freezing rain has accumulated on bridges and overpasses across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, snarling traffic and causing dozens of vehicle crashes.

Ice is also accumulating on trees and power lines as freezing rain continues to fall.

The weight of ice combined with the potential for heavy snow and breezy winds may cause scattered power outages across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“Prepare for an extended period of power outages and restricted travel. You should stock up on such items as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, a battery operated radio, pet food and necessary medications.”

