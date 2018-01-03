PHOTOS: Winter weather hits the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Winter weather hits the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Viewer submitted photos from Jan. 3. 

You can send in your photos to pics@wtoc.com. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly