Candler County investigators looking for man who escaped rehab facility

Candler County investigators are working to obtain information on a man wanted for escaping a rehab facility.

Officials say Todd Richard Hirsch was ordered to a rehab facility in Emanuel County by the Superior Court of Candler County. They say Hirsch left the facility and failed to present himself to the Candler County Jail, violating the order and committing the offense of escape.

Hirsch was previously charged with an incident in Candler County for fleeing and attempted to elude, DUI, reckless driving, and six counts of terroristic threats. He is described as a 39-year-old male, standing 6' tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Hirsch's whereabouts, or if you happen to see him anywhere, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.