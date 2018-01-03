Bulloch County officials urging residents to stay off roads

The snow gripped Statesboro and Bulloch County for several hours on Wednesday, and the concerns aren't over yet.

The snowstorm that touched down may have made memories that will last a lifetime, but it also left a mess that will linger for days. The flurries started light but got heavier and heavier. On Highway 46, it became the closest thing to a blizzard as this region has seen in a long time.

The concern through the day was what the wintry mix would do on roads.

"What we have isn't going anywhere," said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director. "Tonight, it's going to go down to the low 20s, so what we have on the roads and have on the sidewalks will be there in the morning."

The concern grew in the southern part of the county and parts along Interstate 16. Public safety crews worried about frozen bridges and runways that could lead to even more crashes. They asked drivers to stay off the road, but...

"If you have an emergency and you have to be on the road, run your flashers, have your headlights on, use caution, and proceed slowly," said Bulloch County Sheriff, Noel Brown.

They say the storm may have run its course, but it won't be leaving for a few more days. Officials are asking people to stay home and off the roads as long as possible. Plenty of offices will remain closed until noon or later Thursday. Schools remain closed again Thursday.

Officials want you to wait this out and stay safe and off the roads as much as possible.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.