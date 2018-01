CEMA officials say the Savannah River Bridge is severely backed up due to semi trucks getting stuck in the northbound lanes of I-95, between the GA/SC line.

We've received several phone calls into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom from travelers who have been stuck in the traffic for two hours. Officials are on the scene helping the trucks at this time.

Please avoid the area.

