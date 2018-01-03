Amtrak train derails near Savannah Train Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive

An Amtrak train with passengers on board derailed near the Savannah Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive Wednesday night.

According to Amtrak officials, at approximately 10 p.m., the Silver Meteor train #98 traveling from Miami to New York had three cars derail while backing at a slow speed into the Savannah Station.

One passenger said they waited on the train for over an hour. We're told some switches on the train track had frozen, causing them to have to stop, and when they tried to reverse the train, two luggage compartments on the back derailed but remained upright.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, fire officials, and EMTs all responded to the scene. Thankfully, no injuries were involved. Officials tell us the derailment happened about 1,000 yards short of the station.

Officials say there were 311 passengers on board. They are all expected to stay on the train and continue north, with some of the sleeping car passengers being transferred to a different train.

