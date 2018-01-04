LIST: Road, bridges closed due to icy conditions

The Georgia Department of Transportation Southeast says the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah has completely re-opened Thursday morning.

The State Department of Public Safety has responded to more than 900 collisions and assisted more than 350 motorists in a matter of 24 hours in storm affected areas around the state.

The latest list of road closures for Chatham County (Last updated at 7 a.m. on 1/5/2018)

Several bridges and major roadways in Chatham County remain closed Friday morning, including River Street, sections of Truman Parkway, Georgia Highway 204 between King George Boulevard and Sweetwater Station, and the Sam Varnedoe Bridge on Islands Expressway, also known as the President Street Bridge at Causton Bluff, and that's just to name a few.

All lanes of the Talmadge Bridge were reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon and remain open so far Friday morning. However, the Islands Expressway remains closed.

Island Expressway Bridges remain closed this morning due to thick ice. Use HWY 80 thru Thunderbolt. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 5, 2018

Crews continue to treat and plow roadways across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

In Georgia, road crews brought in extra resources. But, even emergency responders continue to take extra precaution.

The past couple of days have been rough along I-95 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Workers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation spent several hours on Thursday trying to make the stretch of interstate safer for drivers.

WTOC's Traffic Tracker did come across some wet spots and ice patches on area interstates Friday morning, so drivers still need to use extreme caution during the morning commute.

Chatham Area Transit services will not run on Friday, Jan. 5.

Due to continuous hazardous road conditions, CAT services remain suspended on Friday, January 5, 2018. The safety of our customers, employees and citizens remains our top priority. Service will be restored as weather conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/CEERkuSKqL — Chatham Area Transit (@ChathamTransit) January 4, 2018

The following is the latest closure information for Beaufort County, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office:

The Cross Island Parkway and Charles E. Fraser Bridge on Hilton Head Island have re-opened. Although Beaufort County's roadways and bridges are open to traffic, the Sheriff's Office still urges you to avoid driving if at all possible. Below freezing temperatures are expected again tonight and will freeze water left on the roadways and bridges from ice and snow that melted throughout today.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office let us know several roads there are closed as well.

Stillwell Road to Log Landing Road as well as Mock Road will be closed by the county road department due to unsafe conditions. (Per County Road Superintendent, James Roiser).

