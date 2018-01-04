UPDATE: No significant road closures in place for Monday

The Georgia Department of Transportation Southeast says the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah has completely re-opened Thursday morning.

The State Department of Public Safety has responded to more than 900 collisions and assisted more than 350 motorists in a matter of 24 hours in storm affected areas around the state.

Road conditions improve across Lowcountry; SCDOT prepares for more freezing temps

Monday morning's commute to work should be much safer than last week.

According to the South Carolina and Georgia Department of Transportation, there are no significant road closures across the area area.

This applies to both primary and secondary roads.

