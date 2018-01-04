UPDATE: No significant road closures in place for Monday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Monday morning's commute to work should be much safer than last week.

According to the South Carolina and Georgia Department of Transportation, there are no significant road closures across the area area. 

This applies to both primary and secondary roads.

For an updated list of closed roads in Chatham County, click here. For an updated list of road closures for South Carolina, click here. For Georgia roads, click here

And if you're flying, click here to see if your flight has been affected by the winter storm.

