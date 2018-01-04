UPDATED LIST: Road closures

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The latest list of road closures for Chatham County (updated at 6:55 a.m.)

Some of the only vehicles out on the roads overnight have been those of the state Department of Transportation. Crews continue to treat and plow roadways across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

DOT officials say they have over 1,000 workers treating roads in South Carolina. Crews will be spreading almost 2,000 tons of salt. To do that, they have more than 300 trucks riding around to get the job done.

In Georgia, road crews are bringing in extra resources. But, even emergency responders are taking extra precaution.

In Savannah, GDOT announced around 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning that both southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes are back open to traffic on the Talmadge Bridge. And as of 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4, the Diamond Causeway bridges, including the Skidaway Narrows Bridge, remain open and passable.

The following is the latest closure information for Beaufort County, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office:

The Sol Blatt Bridge, the Cross Island Parkway and the Rose Dhu Bridge remain closed Thursday morning. The Steel Bridge has re-opened. And as expected, conditions on Beaufort County's roads are icy and worsened overnight. We urge you not to drive until conditions improve, which will hopefully be over the next several hours. -BCSO

For an updated list of road closures for South Carolina, click here. For Georgia roads, click here.

