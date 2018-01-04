First Alert: Main roads remain ice, snow-packed

Department of Transportation crews continue to treat and plow roadways across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

The ice and snow on the Truman Parkway in Savannah around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning. (Source: WTOC)

Wednesday’s winter storm is long-gone, but treacherous driving conditions persist.

Following some minor melting Wednesday afternoon, moisture re-froze on many area roadways overnight. Conditions remain slick, and in some cases, snow-packed with temperatures well below freezing.

Many roadways, including the Truman Parkway and other major routes, remains closed.

However, the Georgia Department of Transportation and other agencies have been working hard for more than 24 hours to improve the most crucial areas of travel, including Interstate 16 through the Savannah Metro area.

Other highways are in worse shape, including Highway 80 through western Chatham and Effingham counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11 a.m. because of the hazardous driving conditions. By late morning, the combination of sunshine, temperatures nearing freezing and a breezy wind, should begin the melting process.

If moisture evaporates from roadways today, tonight’s travel will remain much-improved.

If snow melts and moisture stays, refreezing is likely tonight and travel may become slick Friday morning.

