UPDATE: Savannah's Talmadge Bridge is back open to traffic

The Georgia Department of Transportation Southeast says the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah has completely re-opened Thursday morning.

And as of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, the Diamond Causeway bridges, including the Skidaway Narrows Bridge, remain open and passable.

Please continue to use extreme caution if driving on all roads and bridges Thursday.

