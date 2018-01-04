UPDATE: Savannah's Talmadge Bridge is back open to traffic

The Girl Scouts of America are pushing Savannah city leaders to rename the Talmadge Bridge to honor their founder, Juliette Low.More >>
The Girl Scouts of America are pushing Savannah city leaders to rename the Talmadge Bridge to honor their founder, Juliette Low.More >>
Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.More >>
Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.More >>
The city of Savannah is encouraging people to stay inside as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.More >>
The city of Savannah is encouraging people to stay inside as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.More >>
An Amtrak train with passengers on board derailed near the Savannah Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive Wednesday night.More >>
An Amtrak train with passengers on board derailed near the Savannah Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive Wednesday night.More >>
Many of the schools that will be closed again on Friday are in rural South Georgia.More >>
Many of the schools that will be closed again on Friday are in rural South Georgia.More >>