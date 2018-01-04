UPDATE: Savannah's Talmadge Bridge is back open to traffic

The Georgia Department of Transportation Southeast says the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah has completely re-opened Thursday morning.

The Talmadge Bridge is now open in both directions. If you must travel, please be safe as roads may still be slick. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 4, 2018

And as of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, the Diamond Causeway bridges, including the Skidaway Narrows Bridge, remain open and passable.

Please continue to use extreme caution if driving on all roads and bridges Thursday.

