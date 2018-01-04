Motorists discouraged from traveling on I-95 in SC on Thursday

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

I-95 has been at a crawl - if not a standstill - on both North and Southbound sides near the Georgia/South Carolina state line almost constantly for the past 24 hours.

????I-95 blocked in South Carolina????. @GeorgiaDOTSE working on GA end to deal with icing but we need your help. Stay tuned there for updates. pic.twitter.com/aaZ5t4yBGK — GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) January 4, 2018

To help improve conditions, a 12-man crew with the South Carolina Department of Transportation operating dump trucks, plows, and salt spreaders has been focusing their efforts on I-95 and other primary state roads in Jasper County on a 24-hour shift.

Wednesday, crews measured about an inch and a half of ice on the interstate, and that was enough to stop big trucks in their tracks near the bridge over the Savannah River.

"There was a lack of communication at the bridges on the I-95, Georgia side, Carolina line," said Malzone Russell, SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer. "Evidently, trucks could not get across or get traction, and nobody conveyed that information to us here, so just no communication, and there wasn't anybody to blame. We just had no way of knowing that was happening. Some of the wheel paths are clear, but in the shaded areas, you’ve still got black ice, so be careful when you’re driving. Don’t take it for granted. As long as there’s potential to freeze tonight, below 32-degrees again, that’s a potential to get black ice. So drive slow, don’t get over-anxious, and be patient. I think you’ll get to your destination.”

It was a gridlock between Ridgeland and Hardeeville on both sides Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Traffic stopped at one point on the northbound side, giving drivers enough time to get out and stretch their legs and visit with their neighbors.

We caught up with one traveler who was part of a tour bus crew heading to New York City. She says it took them five hours to get from Savannah to Hardeeville.

"Getting a bit of cabin fever on the bus. We heard there would be traffic because of the snowstorms and things like that, but we didn't expect things to be this. I've never been in traffic like this, not like back at home in Australia," said Maddie Brooks.

Despite that delay, Brooks says she and her travel mates weren't going to let the delay put a damper on the trip.

At this time, officials are advising travelers to choose an alternate route. Heavy delays can be expected otherwise.

More travel resources from SCDOT can be found by clicking here.

