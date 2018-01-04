Winter Storm: Some may have seen their heaviest snowfall in recorded history

A significant winter storm dumped freezing rain, sleet and snow across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but was it historical?

One-and-a-half inches of snow was recorded at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Snow had never been measured on Jan. 3 prior to Wednesday. The snow total was relatively light across Chatham County because precipitation remains sleet and freezing rain longer than some surrounding areas.

Similarly, relatively light amounts of snow were reported across portions of Glynn and McIntosh Counties. In these areas, .25” to .50” of ice accumulated.

Much heavier snow fell inland along a broad corridor extending from near Hazlehurst through Evans County, into northern Bryan and central Effingham counties, paralleling the South Carolina Coast.

Measurements acknowledged by local National Weather Service offices put the following counties near or exceeding their previous record snowfalls:

Previous record heavy snowfalls occurred across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in 1895, 1899, 1901, 1968, 1973, 1989 and 2010.

While the linked source is credible, Effingham County's snowfall records are incomplete, and counties listed as '0.0' do not have an official observation in the database.

To view area county records, visit here for a Georgia county and here South Carolina.

