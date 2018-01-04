Traffic lights at intersection of US 278, Spanish Wells Rd on HHI malfunctioning

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the traffic lights at the intersection of US 278 and Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island are currently malfunctioning.

Deputies are at the intersection and will be directing traffic over the next few hours, while SCDOT crews repair the lights, which are flashing yellow at this time.

Officials are warning you to beware of falling ice and icicles as the temperatures warm. Because they can cause injury, it is not advised to stand under buildings or trees where icicles have formed.

