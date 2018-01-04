SAV/HHI Int'l Airport has reopened; passengers need to check airlines for flight info

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is now back open.

It was extremely busy Thursday with people waiting to see if their flights were delayed or canceled. The airport says they had the equipment to defrost, but unfortunately, that doesn't help melt the ice on the runway. Some flyers we spoke to made the most of the situation when the airport was closed and were thankful Georgia got to see this much snow.

"I think, I mean, it was a bad thing because of the flights but I like that this much snow came because it's pretty exceptional for people here. Most people never see this much," said traveler, Jack Henson.

One passenger we talked to is trying to make it back to Colorado as fast as he can.

"We would love to just rebook and wait for tomorrow or whatever we need to do, but nobody...everyone is just overwhelmed with all of that. We understand that, so we are just standing in line," said Bob Horner.

The airport states that both runways are now operational.

Passengers should continue to check with the airlines for flight information and to confirm their reservations. You can do so here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved