Savannah Fire responds to over 50 calls during winter storm

Savannah Fire responded to 56 calls related to fires, hazardous conditions, and public service needs during the winter weather storm between Jan. 3-4.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building fire at 614 W. 37th Street Wednesday just after 3 p.m. They made their way through the icy streets within seven minutes. When they got there, they could see light smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story residence. Inside, they found a partially extinguished fire in the stove vent. Crews doused the fire completely and ventilated the home. The resident said an electrician had just repaired the stove vent, and firefighters observed what appeared to be an electrical line running from a kitchen outlet into the vent hood. Power was cut to the residence and the occupant was displaced.

Firefighters also responded to 16 rescue and emergency service accidents, 13 non-fire electrical wiring incidents, 15 smoke scare and false alarm calls, and three service calls - which included a derailment at the Amtrak Train Station.

Crews were dispatched to the Amtrak Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive to assist with the derailment just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Engine 4 arrived on the snowy scene within eight minutes. Three train cars that had left the track about 500 yards from the station derailed. They were all upright and none of the 33 passengers on board the impacted cars were injured. No rescue assistance was needed.

Firefighters say the majority of calls that occurred during the snowy weather were related to vehicle accidents and rescues. Savannah Fire recommends that motorists stay off the roads until the roads are clear of snow and ice. Those who must drive should maintain extremely slow speeds to avoid slipping.

