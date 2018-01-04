Businesses reopening in Downtown Savannah

As we all work to get back to our normal lives, WTOC is taking a look at how local businesses and restaurants fared during the winter storm.

Some businesses on Broughton Street are open while others are closed, but almost all of them were closed on Wednesday because of the snow. We found plenty of places digging out of the ice and snow on Thursday so they could get back to normal.

Safety for staff and customers was a top priority as people literally cleared sidewalks of snow and ice. Some businesses in Downtown Savannah chose to remain closed on Thursday, but others, like Bull Street Tacos, opened up. The owner says he saw no reason to remain closed a second day since enough staff members could make it to work.

"Well, it's safety first. I mean, we're not a hospital, but if we can get open and serve good food to hungry people that are having to get to work, then that's great. Even better," said John Massey, Bull Street Tacos.

Massey says the hardest part about opening when so many other businesses in downtown Savannah were closed was getting the word out.

If you plan on driving to a business or restaurant, your safest bet is to call ahead to make sure its open.

