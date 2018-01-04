City of Savannah truck drivers concerned about working in rough - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City of Savannah truck drivers concerned about working in rough conditions

By Romney Smith, Anchor/Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

There was some serious pushback Thursday when some City of Savannah employees reported to work after being called in by their bosses. 

Some city employees that were considered 'essential' but not critical grew concerned after being called into work to drive three-ton trucks to collect trash and debris. 

While some employees got out early, collecting trash, some others tell WTOC they were concerned to drive the trucks because they're not trained to drive with snow and ice on the roads. While main highways receive salt or sand, many lanes and alleyways they drive through aren't treated and pose a driving risk. In addition to being concerned for their own safety, they were also concerned for the safety of others on the roads. 

"We want to work, but you don't want to work under these conditions when it's unsafe, period. It's unsafe for everybody - even the workers - you could slip and fall out or hurt yourself any kind of way," City of Savannah employee, Walter Gray. 

The employees who remained were paid, however, we're told those who were uncomfortable driving on the roads and chose not to work, will not be paid. 

The employees we spoke with say they all plan on working Friday, hoping the snow and ice will have melted. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

