Lingering ice, snow forces rural South GA school closures, roads remain dangerous

Many of the schools that will be closed again on Friday are in rural South Georgia.

You can still see frozen patches of Mosley Road in Evans County. The lingering ice and snow on many back roads have prompted several rural districts to cancel school Friday.

School buses in Claxton will sit quietly for one more day as Evans County Schools announced they will cancel another day due to the severe winter weather. School leaders say too many county roads still have ice and won't be thawed by Friday morning, and they'd rather be safer than sorry when it comes to children on buses making their way to town.

"If you don't venture outside the city limits of Claxton or just travel Highway 301 or 280, you don't understand, and 80 percent of our students and employees travel those areas, so that was the deciding factor for us," said Dr. Marty Waters, Evans County Superintendent. "Our children are our most precious resource and our employees are our most important asset. We don't want to put either of those in jeopardy."

There are also still some slick spots on Bulloch County roads that haven't cleared up yet. You can see dirt spread out on the Nevils-Groveland Overpass where crews have tried to make it passable.

Crews say they focus on the busiest roads first.

"DOT hits the major roads that the State of Georgia is responsible for, and we take the main feeders off of those and try to hit those first. Certainly, bridges and overpasses were a priority overnight," said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director.

Officials worry that shaded areas like the one on Highway 46 will stay frozen longer and need another day or more to completely clear. The major roads will clear before the secondary and back roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, so you'll want to continue to use caution when you cross one of them.

They hope a weekend of dry air and temperatures above freezing will clean away the rest of the problems. So far, the school systems we've heard from say they have every intention of being back in class on Monday.

