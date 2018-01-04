Starting lineman on Bulldogs' 1980 Championship team reminisces

The University of Georgia entered the 1980 season with little expectations. After all, the Bulldogs were coming off a 6-5 season.

At least one coach saw something special in the returning team, along with the fact that a freshman named Herschel Walker was about to step onto the Athens campus.

1980 would prove to be a pivotal year in Georgia history as Erk Russell was the defensive coordinator and a motivator for all the players. That same year would be his last in Athens, as he would leave to go to Statesboro to restart the Georgia Southern program. Offensive lineman Jim Blakewood recalls just one of Erk's motivational tactics.

"We would get things in the summertime, motivational letters from Coach Russell, and he would always come up with something. One that I really like for this week against Alabama is 'Just One More Time.' Just one more time, I woke up this morning thinking about that. Come on guys, just one more time, because that game against Oklahoma was...I'm happily exhausted from it, okay, and I didn't play. Come on guys, just one more time," said Blakewood, a starting lineman on the 1980 team.

