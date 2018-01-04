Crews continue to clear Savannah roads of ice, snow

With temperatures once again dropping below freezing, Savannah city leaders are encouraging people to stay off the roads since dangerous black ice is possible.

You can see the sidewalks still frozen on the streets of Downtown Savannah. City leaders hope people will heed their warning.

City and state crews spent much of the afternoon sanding and salting roads to limit the danger for drivers. With the amount of water still on the roads, it's impossible to make them 100 percent safe.

"Even though you see the roads, the snow may be gone, there is still a thin layer of ice as the temp drops," said Heath Lloyd, Chief Development and Infrastructure Officer.

Heath Lloyd is in charge of making sure the roads stay safe. He has this advice for drivers:

"Two things. Number one, if you're going to travel, use very low speeds and be cautious. Number two, try not to travel unless it's absolutely necessary," he said. "That freezing precipitation that's left, that's going to be a challenge. Overall, so far, I think the response has been more than sufficient. I've been very pleased with the coordinated efforts and the city's response,"

One challenge has been the lack of equipment. The rarity of an event like this in Savannah hinders the capability of city crews. Specifically, the fact that there are only five sand trucks for the entire city.

"The challenge is, we may do Bay Street and then we may have to go to the Southside or Westside to a different intersection," Lloyd said.

At Thursday's city council meeting, the city manager announced plans to delay opening city offices until noon. The school system is also closed along with county offices. Alderman Van Johnson praised that move for the dangers the roads present.

"People don't know how to drive on them. They're spinning out all over the place, and places you wouldn't expect people to just fly down these streets," he said.

Until things get better, city leaders say it's best to just stay home.

Another concern for city crews is the frozen limbs on trees. If you notice any near you that need attention, officials ask that you call 311.

