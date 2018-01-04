Girl Scouts push to rename Talmadge Bridge

The Girl Scouts of America are pushing Savannah city leaders to rename the Talmadge Bridge to honor their founder, Juliette Low.

The director of the Georgia Girl Scouts showed city council a banner signed by thousands of girl scouts who support the renaming. Low - a Savannah resident - founded the Girl Scouts more than 100 years ago in Savannah.

"Juliette was a bridge builder. She started this organization over 100 years ago. Over 59 million women were former Girl Scouts. Many of them are in amazing positions all because of her vision. We want to do something for her legacy that all girls who visit Savannah will be amazed by," said Sue Else, CEO, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

Several council leaders appreciated the presentation. Any name change on the bridge would need to be approved at the state level.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.