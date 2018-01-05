Heater believed to have caused overnight RV fire in Garden City - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

An RV fire broke out overnight in Garden City.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning on 13th Street.

The fire is now out and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the RV tells us they believe it was started by a space heater.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

