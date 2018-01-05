Heater believed to have caused overnight RV fire in Garden City

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.More >>
Crews continue to treat and plow roadways across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
The Evans County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an early-morning stolen vehicle and deadly hit-and-run incident.
The Candler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect wanted on murder charges.
The U.S. Coast Guard says an Air Station Savannah helicopter crew recently rescued two canoers who became stranded on Little Tybee Island.
