Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded canoers on Little Tybee

Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded canoers on Little Tybee

(Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast) (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

The U.S. Coast Guard says an Air Station Savannah helicopter crew recently rescued two canoers who became stranded on Little Tybee Island.

The canoers had to be rescued after they swam ashore when their paddles broke. They were transported to safety and were not injured.

