Authorities seek information on stolen vehicle, deadly hit-and-run incident in Evans County

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several stolen vehicles and a deadly hit-and-run.

Officials say three vehicles were stolen from Hagan in Evans County in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 5.

Sheriff Randall Tippins says the deceased was one of three drivers that stole three different cars. He says when police attempted to stop one of the stolen vehicles, chaos ensued and the thieves ended up running over and killing one of their own. He says the car that the deceased was driving went into a ditch and when he got out, he was struck by one of the other stolen cars.

The sheriff says the three cars that were stolen in Hagan were all ditched and have been recovered in Evans County. However, a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) was issued for a fourth car that was stolen from the crash area and used as the getaway vehicle. That vehicle, described as a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquise, has since been recovered in Bryan County.

And a fifth vehicle believed to be connected with this incident was stolen out of Effingham County and recovered outside of Hagen.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old that was spotted in a yard a few blocks away from the crash scene. At this time, it is unknown if he was one of the drivers or a passenger.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912.739.1611.

