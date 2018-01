The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face-off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship this Monday, Jan. 8.

EarthCam shared its construction time-lapse movie for the host stadium.

This video is courtesy of EarthCam -> https://www.earthcam.net/sports_construction.php

