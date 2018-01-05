Murder suspect arrested in Candler County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Murder suspect arrested in Candler County

(Source: Metter Police Department) (Source: Metter Police Department)
CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect wanted on murder charges.

Akeem Ajima Lanier was wanted on murder charges in Metter.

The sheriff’s office posted that Lanier was in custody on Friday morning. 

