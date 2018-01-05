Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death on Fording Island Rd. in Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites on Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Deputies responded the location at about 10:15 a.m. on Friday and found 35-year-old Kevin Hill, Jr., of Bluffton.

As of this time, the cause and manner of the Hill's death are not apparent and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in the determination of the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

