Wal-Mart confuses classic HHI sight with Maine township

The similarities between Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Bar Harbor, Maine, are few, yet one Wal-Mart store in Ellsworth, Maine seems to think differently.

The above image was recently found in a Wal-Mart in Ellsworth by Bill Trotter, a Bangor newspaper reporter who instantly realized that the beautiful view pictured was that of Harbour Town, a popular tourist attraction on Hilton Head Island.

Dear @Walmart: That large photo displayed in your Ellsworth #Maine store that says "Bar Harbor, ME" at the top is actually Hilton Head, S.C. Plus, people who shop at that store, which is 30 minutes away from #BarHarbor, know what Bar Harbor does, and does not, look like. #fixit pic.twitter.com/EFZH1TpSlM — Bill Trotter (@billtrotter) January 2, 2018

Bar Harbor is a small, coastal village on Mt. Desert Island, off of Maine's coast. The tiny township boasts a population of just over 5,000 people and a lighthouse that is as white as Coligny Beach's sand, as seen below.

The image above should be the one labeled 'Bar Harbor, ME', as the two townships lighthouse displays could not be more different.

