Storm in Northeast causing flight delays, cancellations for travelers in Savannah

The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport continues to experience delays and cancellations despite the airport reopening on Thursday.

The airport is operating better on Friday, but some travelers are still stranded. The weather in the Northeast is causing delays and cancellations for travelers in Savannah. Officials say safety is their number one concern, but along with safety, it takes patience while crews work to get flights back in the air.

"The main areas of issue today are Boston and New York, but they recover pretty quickly from these kinds of things," said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing. "I know it's much bigger than what we had, but they're experts at it and have a lot more equipment and things that they can do, so hopefully, they will get back up through the weekend."

Passengers who are traveling should continue to check with the airlines for the most up-to-date information and make sure the airport has your correct contact information to notify you of any changes.

