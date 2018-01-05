Good News: Leopold's free ice cream

Several hundred people braved the snow earlier this week to enjoy a free sweet treat.

Leopold's Ice Cream offered free and half-off ice cream on Wednesday to anyone who was willing to venture out into the freezing temperatures while snow was falling. Stratton Leopold, the owner, admits he was surprised when the white stuff started falling from the sky, but he says everyone had a blast and it was nice to see so many people come out.

"As soon as we saw the snow, and really, it started coming down," Leopold said. "I've done movies in Canada in Montreal when snowflakes were as big as half dollars, but it started coming down here and we said, 'Oh Lord, we are going to get a lot of people coming in now, get ready.' We were all back there scooping. We had a crowd in here."

Stratton says he made this same offer in 2014 when there was a chance of snow, but this is the first time he actually gave away free ice cream because of snow.

