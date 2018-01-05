Freezing weather damages area heating systems, making bitter cold even worse

While we've had snow and constant freezing temperatures this week, that doesn't mean the cold stops there. A lot of issues could result from the cold, like heating systems not working.

The cold weather has been bone chilling for some people, but it has also been damaging for some home heating systems. AirTherm Heating and Air Conditioning said they have had 94 calls this week during the winter storm. That is triple the number of calls they normally have.

James Smith, a technician for AirTherm, said the biggest issue they have seen has been units freezing up from the rain and snow. He said there is no way to prevent freezing, but, since the cold weather isn't ending anytime soon, it is important that people keep their units running.

"You've got to get them thawed out, but once you get them thawed out, those units go into defrost mode and the fan stops and that's what it's designed to do whether you've got water coming in, and if it's freezing rain, it freezes that fan up again," Smith said.

AirTherm said they have been tremendously busy the last few day and they don't see it slowing down anytime soon.

