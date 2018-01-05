Metro arrests shooting suspect in 2015 homicide of Hinesville man

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the 2015 shooting death of a man in the parking lot of the Fahm Street post office.

Police say on July 25, 2015, around 11:20 p.m., 26-year-old Hakeem Clark and other male victims were in the area discussing their plans for the night when two individuals walked up and demanded their belongings. During the robbery, Clark was shot. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Through a continued investigation, detectives identified 17-year-old Quaizon Lee as the shooter. Friday, he was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of armed robbery.

Metro continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

