Homeowner displaced after fire on Sherman Avenue in Savannah

A Savannah woman is having to stay somewhere else after her home of 24 years was badly damaged in a fire on Friday.

She says she went into her bedroom and left a pot of boiling rice on the stove. Smoke started filling the home and the entire kitchen went up in flames. She ran outside to get help.

"I saw Derick and I said, 'will you help me, help me, please, please, my house is on fire.' He ran back to the house and stuck his head in the door and he said, 'Linda, we can't go in there.' I said, 'but my house is on fire.' He said, 'I know.' I said, 'Lord have mercy, why is this happening to me?"

Firefighters say she didn't know the food was burning because her smoke detectors had been removed during a renovation and were never reinstalled. The fire quickly spread to the living room and burned through a waterline.

Firefighters say they will install smoke detectors for her once power to the home can be restored and the waterline is fixed.

