Cold weather causing water pipes to burst

Many homeowners and renters are feeling the effects of the cold weather.

The Chief of Savannah Public Works says calls about water leaks have increased dramatically in the past three days. Freezing overnight temperatures are causing water pipes to freeze, and in some cases, burst.

"Typically, we'll get, on a normal day throughout the year, we'll get about one to two calls for water leaks. Since Wednesday morning through about 11:00 today, we've had about 55, due to the cold weather," said John Sawyer, Chief of Public Works.

Sawyer also says pipes that are leaking can flow out into the streets and cause more safety hazards.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.