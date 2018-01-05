Tigers getting back to "Their Jungle"

You’ll have to forgive Savannah State for not worrying too much about their record over the past month and a half.

The Tigers were just a little out of their element.

"That’s not the jungle we’re supposed to be in. We’re just passing through,” laughs head coach Horace Broadnax.

SSU’s schedule since Thanksgiving reads like an AP Top 25 checklist. The Tigers played five teams ranked 18th or higher since November 25, all on the road.

The final scores read like you would expect. SSU’s closest loss to the ranked competition was a 31-point defeat at #8 Virginia.

But the end result was never Horace Broadnax’s concern. He was happy to see his team compete, and at times, look good doing it.

“We look at certain situations where we ran our offense okay, where we played defense against them in stretches which was good,” Broadnax said.

"Spurts of different games, such as against Baylor or Michigan state, we showed we could compete,” says senior forward Javaris Jenkins.

That gauntlet, while painful, was all to prepare the Tigers for MEAC play, which begins this weekend. Broadnax believes the Goliath-esque tests his team just went through will be good for the team, as long as they don’t look at the rest of their opponents as a step down.

The Tigers say there’s no worries there.

"No matter if it’s Michigan State or Delaware State, we just have to treat every team the same, and go out and play our kind of ball,” says

After the month the Tigers just endured, it’s only fitting that SSU opens MEAC play on the road. It’s a Baltimore road trip this weekend to take on Coppin State Saturday, then Morgan State on Monday. They’re finally back in Tiger Arena next Saturday to take on Maryland Eastern Shore.