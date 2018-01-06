Friday's high school basketball scores (1/5/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores (1/5/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 5, 2018:

BOYS:

BRUNSWICK 57 GLYNN ACADEMY 45 F

VIDALIA 50 SWAINSBORO 55 F

BACON COUNTY 28 BENEDICTINE 62 F

BRYAN COUNTY 53 JEFF DAVIS 70 F

TOOMBS COUNTY 49 METTER 78 F

JOHNSON COUNTY 39 CLAXTON 74 F

TATTNALL COUNTY 90 BRANTLEY COUNTY 61 F

GIRLS:

BRUNSWICK 44 GLYNN ACADEMY 40 F

VIDALIA 16 SWAINSBORO 70 F

BACON COUNTY 13 ST. VINCENT'S 46 F

BRYAN COUNTY 40 JEFF DAVIS 39 F/OT

TOOMBS COUNTY 45 METTER 55 F

JOHNSON COUNTY 55 CLAXTON 56 F

TATTNALL COUNTY 53 BRANTLEY COUNTY 39 F

