Friday's high school basketball scores (1/5/18)

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 5, 2018:
BOYS:
BRUNSWICK 57 GLYNN ACADEMY 45 F
VIDALIA 50 SWAINSBORO 55 F
BACON COUNTY 28 BENEDICTINE 62 F
BRYAN COUNTY 53 JEFF DAVIS 70 F
TOOMBS COUNTY 49 METTER 78 F
JOHNSON COUNTY 39 CLAXTON 74 F
TATTNALL COUNTY 90 BRANTLEY COUNTY 61 F
GIRLS:
BRUNSWICK 44 GLYNN ACADEMY 40 F
VIDALIA 16 SWAINSBORO 70 F
BACON COUNTY 13 ST. VINCENT'S 46 F
BRYAN COUNTY 40 JEFF DAVIS 39 F/OT
TOOMBS COUNTY 45 METTER 55 F
JOHNSON COUNTY 55 CLAXTON 56 F
TATTNALL COUNTY 53 BRANTLEY COUNTY 39 F
