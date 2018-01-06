Residents displaced after Shell Point fire

A Friday night house fire in Shell Point displaced two residents.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windsor Road in Shell Point just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home, and one person was trapped inside. That person escaped through the front door as firefighters entered the home. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, but they stayed on scene for more than 2 hours making sure it was completely extinguished and helping the residents. They also notified the Red Cross.

Firefighters say improper disposal of smoking material caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.