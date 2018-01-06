Residents displaced after Shell Point fire

Tybee Island residents braved the cold to remember Martin Luther King Junior a little more than a week before the official Martin Luther King day.More >>
Organizers said they had a smaller crowd than usual due to the leftover snow and ice, but they were happy to get 2018 off to a good start.
The Truman Parkway has re-opened after closing for weather-related reasons. It is now open from President Street to Abercorn Street.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of North End Drive that happened on Saturday morning.
The Burton Fire District responded to two house fires that left two families homeless on Saturday.
