Clear weekend relieves area after winter storm

Arctic high pressure will remain over the region into Sunday night. The high will move into the Atlantic on Monday as a coastal trough develops offshore. Low pressure will pass into the Gulf of Mexico through mid-week, as another region of high pressure develops to the north. A cold front will impact the area late next week.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values will be as low as 13 in the morning with north winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be clear with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s with wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows are predicted to be in the mid-30s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. It will not be as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs are predicted to be in the mid-60s. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s. Wednesday night is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the lower 70s.

