Beaufort Memorial issues visitor restrictions for flu-like symptoms

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is imposing visitor restrictions for the immediate future because of an increase in the number of flu-like and respiratory illnesses.

“Adults who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat and fever, will be encouraged not to visit patients in the hospital,” said Mary Scott, RN, MSN, Corporate Director of Quality and Infection Prevention. “We are now restricting visitors under 18, as well as asking the community to limit hospital visits to one visit per patient. We hope that these precautions will prevent further spread of the flu and other viruses, and better enable us to care for those patients who most need to be in the hospital at this time.”

Scott said staying home, drinking fluids and taking Acetaminophen will help fight viral illnesses, like the common cold and flu-like illnesses.

“Our goal is always to provide the highest quality of care possible to the greatest number of patients possible,” Scott said. “We ask our community to bear with us as we work as efficiently as possible to help our patients during the current cold and flu season.”

Patients experiencing difficulty breathing, chest or abdomen pain, dizziness, confusion or severe vomiting should seek immediate care from the emergency department. In addition to those symptoms, parents or caregivers who notice a child has bluish skin, isn't waking or interacting or has a fever or rash should also bring that child to the ER.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.