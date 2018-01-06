Burton Fire District responds to four wrecks in 24 hours

The Burton Fire District responded to its fourth wreck in 24 hours Saturday morning.

Burton firefighters responded to the fourth wreck just before 6:30 a.m. on Roseida Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-vehicle wreck. The vehicle was lying on its roof. The driver could not be located.

Firefighters secured the vehicle hazards and searched the area unsuccessfully for the driver using thermal imaging.

This is the seventh motor vehicle accident since Wednesday.

