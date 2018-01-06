Two house fires displace families in less than 12 hours

The Burton Fire District responded to two house fires that left two families homeless on Saturday.

Just past 8:00 a.m. on Saturday Burton and MCAS Beaufort Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Kato Lane. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames coming from a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in less than 20 minutes. They were hampered on scene due to icy conditions and water supply in the area. No injuries were reported.

The Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department also assisted at the fire.

Due to heavy fire damages to the home, four adults and two children were displaced. The resident was alerted to the fire when he saw flames burning up a curtain. He got everyone out of the home safely. There were no smoke detectors in the home.

“Unfortunately the common theme here is no working smoke detectors,” stated Burton Fire Lieutenant Daniel Byrne. “By the time the residents were able to physically detect the fire it was already too late. Luckily everyone was awake when the fire broke out, were able to escape, and we avoided a real tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second destructive house fire in 12 hours for Burton firefighters. Just past 10:30 p.m. Friday, Burton and Beaufort/Port Royal firefighters extinguished a house fire on Winsor Road in Shell Point. Two adults were displaced in that fire.

