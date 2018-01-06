Truman Parkway fully re-opens from President Street to Abercorn - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Truman Parkway fully re-opens from President Street to Abercorn

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Truman Parkway has fully re-opened after closing for weather-related reasons. It is now open from President Street to Abercorn Street.

