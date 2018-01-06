Glynn Co. Police investigate fatal North End Drive shooting

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of North End Drive that happened on Saturday morning.

Officers and other first responders arrived at the house to find 19-year-old James Wooten suffering from gunshot injuries.

Wooten was taken by helicopter to the University of Florida Shands Hospital, where he passed away as a result of his wounds.

Glynn County officials say that a 16-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting. The juvenile is being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence and Theft by Taking (firearm).

If you have information about this case, please contact Investigator Stephanie Oliver at 912.554.7802.

