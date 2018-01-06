Local farmers showcase goods at first Forsyth market of 2018

The cold weather couldn't keep those passionate about local wares and produce from Forsyth Park on Saturday as the Forsyth Farmer's Market celebrated their first Saturday congregation of 2018.

Various local farmers meet at the market every Saturday to sell locally grown food.

Organizers said they had a smaller crowd than usual due to the leftover snow and ice, but they were happy to get 2018 off to a good start.

"You get to go walk in every Saturday and have a good time," said Bryan Pridgen. "I think that sense of community is what keeps bringing people back. It's a little different than when you go to your market down the street."

They also work to bring local products to food deserts in our area, places that might not have access to homegrown food.

