Tybee Island residents brave cold for Martin Luther King Jr. parade

Tybee Island residents braved the cold to remember Martin Luther King Junior a little more than a week before the official Martin Luther King day.

They held their fifth annual MLK Day parade down Butler Avenue.This year marks the 50th year since the assassination of the civil rights icon.

John Finney is this year's grand marshal after spending 48 years as the director of the Economic Opportunity Association.

One family took in the parade

"First of all, we know it's a Martin Luther King Day parade," said parade-goer Mari Bramble. "We totally support that and also this is our island so we came out to celebrate it with the rest of the locals and everybody else who would come down here to do it and pay respect."

Sol C. Johnson High School's marching band and the Savannah State band were among some of the participants. Congressman Buddy Carter was also in attendance.

