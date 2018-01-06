CAT to resume some services beginning Sunday at noon

Chatham Area Transit is resuming some services beginning on Sunday, January 7.

The services will include a modified fixed-route Sunday service starting at noon. Ferry service will begin at 11 a.m. Officials advise that Paratransit services will not be available.

CAT will resume operations tomorrow, Sunday, January 7th with a modified fixed-route schedule beginning at noon. Ferry service will begin at 11am. Call Center hours 11am-4pm. Paratransit service will resume on Monday, January, 8th. pic.twitter.com/e9tCfrZ9it — Chatham Area Transit (@ChathamTransit) January 6, 2018

All CAT services will resume on Monday, January 8.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.