CAT to resume some services beginning Sunday at noon

CAT to resume some services beginning Sunday at noon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Chatham Area Transit is resuming some services beginning on Sunday, January 7. 

The services will include a modified fixed-route Sunday service starting at noon. Ferry service will begin at 11 a.m. Officials advise that Paratransit services will not be available.

All CAT services will resume on Monday, January 8. 

